By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Published 7 hours ago



The Memphis Grizzlies are riding high after a close win over the San Antonio Spurs. Ja Morant put on a strong performance to lift the Grizzlies to a 124-122 win, putting them an 8-4 on the season.

Morant, as he typically does, took to social media to respond to prop up himself and his Grizzlies teammates. After he and Desmond Bane each dropped 32 points, he dropped some emojis on Twitter to celebrate his latest victory.

Morant is averaging 28.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and an astonishing 45.1 percent from 3. That 3-point percentage is likely to regress but still, the Grizzlies’ point guard is in the midst of another spectacular season. And his key backcourt mate is showing improvement once again. Bane is averaging 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. His sharpshooting talent pairs perfectly with Morant and he is evolving from a spot-up guy to a true secondary scorer.

While Morant and Bane piled on the points in the Grizzlies’ narrow win over the Spurts, Steven Adams compiled 19 rebounds while Dillon Brooks chipped in 13 points. San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl and Devin Vassell each scored 22 points. Five other Spurs scored in double figures and Tre Jones dished out 11 assists.

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are getting tons of praise as they lead the Grizzlies and showcase individual excellence. The duo will be looking to get Memphis back into the playoffs and this time, into the conference finals.