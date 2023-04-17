On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Just like that, the Lakers now have home-court advantage in this best-of-seven series, but that wasn’t even the worst news for Grizzlies fans to come out of Game 1. Ja Morant injured his hand while skying for a layup and did not return to the contest. And a recent grim injury update from Adrian Wojnarowski hints at the idea that Morant may not be ready to play for Game 2, per a tweet from the NBA on ESPN Twitter account:

“There is no question; there is significant doubt — as [the Grizzlies] said yesterday, it hasn’t changed today — about Ja Morant being able to play coming back on Wednesday.”

Ja Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies franchise. He’s averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (59 starts).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former Murray State star had a career year passing the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — Morant’s 8.1 assists per game average is his highest in the pros.

While not having Morant in the lineup for Game 2 would obviously be a huge blow to the Grizzlies, they have one of the best backup point guards in the NBA in Tyus Jones. Jones is talented enough to the point where the Grizzlies can still compete with the Lakers and even beat them sans their best player. But let’s hope that the Grizzlies superstar is able to play on Wednesday.