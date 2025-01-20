Ja Morant is intent on showing fans why he is arguably the most electrifying player in the NBA today. Unfortunately, however, that unofficial honor might be the only one he receives during the regular season. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard missed Friday's blowout win versus the San Antonio Spurs because of foot soreness. It marked the 18th time he has been inactive for a game, making him ineligible to earn a 2024-25 All-NBA selection.

Beyond the immediate implications of the injury issues, which are obviously disappointing, there are growing concerns about Morant's durability. His eye-popping athleticism and agility enthralls legions of hoops fans, as he plasters poster upon poster on his opponents. Is the 25-year-old's high-flying and relentless playing style sustainable? Charles Barkley does not think so.

The Hall of Fame forward believes Morant must rein it in a bit in order to avoid continuous wear-and-tear. “My only concern with him is he's a little too reckless for me,” Barkley said on “Inside the NBA,” before the Grizzlies faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on martin Luther King Jr. Day. “He can't be running into them big bodies like that because he gonna get hurt. … He gotta quit trying to dunk on people.”

Morant is seemingly aware of the risks, as he proclaimed he was done dunking earlier in the season. Reinventing oneself is difficult to do, though. The 2022 Second-Team All-NBA selection and two-time All-Star only knows one speed, and that is full throttle. He fearlessly attacks the rim and is willing to bulldoze his way past and through anyone in his way. Not even a whistle could stop him from taking flight over 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama.

Though, in between the awe-inspiring feats and terrific play, Ja Morant spends a significant amount of time riding the pine. He has endured a litany of ailments in his first six NBA seasons, which causes fans to wonder how long No. 12 will be able to maintain his top form. Barkley and others believe Morant should make a business decision and exercise more caution when on the court.

Expecting this dynamic talent to occasionally resist his impulses is asking quite a bit, though. He will do his best to keep his basketball identity intact while also making himself available for the Grizzlies.