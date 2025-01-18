When the Memphis Grizzlies take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, Ja Morant won't be out there. The star guard is out for this one due to right foot soreness, leaving the Grizzlies shorthanded as they look to grab their second straight win.

Morant's absence will be much more costly for him on an individual level than just missing this game with his team. This will mark his 18th game missed this season, meaning that he can only play a maximum of 64 games. That makes him officially ineligible for postseason awards and All-NBA teams.

Morant recently missed an extended stretch of time due to a shoulder injury, and has now popped up on the injury report with the foot issue. Now that meeting the 65-game threshold is off the table, he can put all of his focus on getting healthy for the rest of the season.

Morant's health will be a major storyline to monitor as the season goes along due to the success that the Grizzlies have had so far in 2024-25. Memphis is currently sitting at 26-15 and is in third place in the Western Conference despite their star missing a handful of games. Behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, the West seems to be up for grabs and the Grizzlies seem to have what it takes to grab that No. 2 spot.

On an individual level, this will sting for Morant. He has ben having a great season so far this year when he has been healthy, averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 assists per game. Those stats won't put him in any MVP discussions, but they would have kept him in the All-NBA hunt for the rest of the season as he leads one of the best teams in the league.

Morant would have had a tough time cracking the threshold for making All-NBA in a very crowded league, especially at his position, but that goes out the window now. Instead, all of his focus will be on winning and helping the Grizzlies make a deep run in the playoffs.