Ja Morant did not let anybody spoil his return to the Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies took on an intense Western Conference matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies won 115-113 in a night where Ja Morant returned to the lineup for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Morant picked up where he left off, and he made sure Jose Alvarado heard about it.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies take care of business against the Pelicans

Morant caught an inbounds pass from the backcourt late in the third quarter only to be met with pressure from Jose Alvarado. Morant went coast to coast with Alvarado on his hip the whole time and scored an easy layup. His reaction towards Alvarado came in a timely fashion:

Ja Morant doing the "too small" taunt to Jose Alvarado after the made bucket 🤏pic.twitter.com/C4KWyZozg6 https://t.co/sYNvad5OrN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Alvarado was “too small” to contain Morant one-on-one in this situation. The play was representative of Morant's dominance the entire night. The Grizzlies guard finished the game with 34 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in 35 minutes. It was an impressive performance for such a long hiatus.

Morant did not get his team the win alone though. Jaren Jackson Jr. poured in 24 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Meanwhile, Desmond Bane chipped 21 points of his own. It seemed like the odds were against Memphis given how they performed in certain stat categories.

The Grizzlies shot worse than the Pelicans on three-pointers and free throws. In addition, Memphis turned the ball over six more times than New Orleans. However, the Grizzlies had more points in the paint, committed fewer fouls, and shot better from the field overall.

It is great to Ja Morant back on the court after his time off. With Morant back, Memphis looks to reestablish itself as a Western Conference superpower.