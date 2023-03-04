Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant came into Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets with an oddly unfamiliar look. The All-Star point guard recently sustained a nasal fracture, which required him to wear a protective face mask during the game.

Here’s a look at Ja dawning his brand-new facial accessory:

Morant isn’t exactly a darling among NBA fans at the moment, and his reputation took another hit amid his involvement in his most recent scandal. The Grizzlies star allegedly flashed a gun at a 17-year-old boy after punching him in the face multiple times. He’s now facing a lawsuit amid charges of assault of a minor — allegations that Morant’s camp has vehemently denied.

The mean streets of Twitter decided to let their true feelings known about Morant and his new face mask. As you may have guessed, most of the savage jokes referenced his current legal battle:

Is he about to square up against a teenager or something — Boss City MB (@BossCity99) March 4, 2023

Lol. This guy tries so hard to be tough but still comes across as a corny little fella. — Nimstic (@Nimstic_) March 4, 2023

Bro wants to be a thug with that mask — SPOUTNIIKGAMES (@jSpoutniikgames) March 3, 2023

He probably thought they meant he can wear a sheisty mask — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) March 3, 2023

Should be wearing handcuffs — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) March 3, 2023

While some of these tweets might be funny, the allegations Morant is facing are no laughing matter. There have been no significant developments yet after news of the lawsuit broke, but we will be sure to pass along any new information as they come.

As for his facial injury, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to bother the Grizzlies superstar. Morant looked like his old self on the court against the Nuggets as Memphis looks to close the gap on Nikola Jokic and Co. The Nuggets enter this game with a 44-19 record and are currently sitting atop the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are 38-23 and are five games behind Denver at second.