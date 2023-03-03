Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has not been in the news for great reasons this season but with the All-Star averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game, the Grizzlies’ offensive engine hasn’t missed a beat since his breakout season in 2021-22.

Furthermore, while Morant was not the picture of perfect health in 2021-22 as he suited up for just 57 games, Morant seems determined to play in as many games as possible this season. For evidence, look no further than the injury report that the NBA released on Friday, in which Morant is listed as available despite suffering a nasal fracture.

The NBA's injury report says Ja Morant will wear a face mask when the Grizzlies take on the Nuggets tonight after suffering a nasal fracture 🎭 pic.twitter.com/R41Fwz1AJP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2023

There are no details on how Morant suffered the injury, per Damichael Cole of Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Nonetheless, he will suit up against the Denver Nuggets in their nationally-televised game on Friday. He just will have a face mask on when he does so.

Face masks have long been used by NBA players to protect the wearer from sustaining or aggravating a facial injury. The primary drawback is that its uncomfortable for some players to wear, and some players have even cited difficulty seeing correctly while wearing a mask over the years.

For Morant, a player who makes his living with electrifying drives to the paint that finish in amazing aerial feats, the nasal fracture and mask itself could have a negative impact on his production.

This is particularly because his outside jumper — which would prevent him from having to attack the paint to score at the rim or in the midrange — is the weakest weapon in his arsenal. The fourth-year pro shooting just 32.3 percent from 3 from his career and 31.2 percent from 3-point range this season. Fortunately for Morant and the Grizzlies, the Nuggets don’t have a formidable interior defense.