Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York after leaving a counseling program in Florida, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

He is moving closer to ramping up for a return this season, and will have to wait on a league announcement of findings in the NBA’s probe regarding a nightclub video. The announcement is expected soon, according to Wojnarowski. More to come on this developing story.

