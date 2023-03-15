Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York after leaving a counseling program in Florida, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

He is moving closer to ramping up for a return this season, and will have to wait on a league announcement of findings in the NBA’s probe regarding a nightclub video. The announcement is expected soon, according to Wojnarowski. More to come on this developing story.

