Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York after leaving a counseling program in Florida, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
He is moving closer to ramping up for a return this season, and will have to wait on a league announcement of findings in the NBA’s probe regarding a nightclub video. The announcement is expected soon, according to Wojnarowski. More to come on this developing story.
ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zAVxrPsMWQ
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2023