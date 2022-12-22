By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

There’s no question Ja Morant is a superstar. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Morant has blossomed into one of the absolute best players in the league, let alone at his position. This season, he is on pace to do something no Grizzlies player has ever done before as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Ja Morant this season: 27.0 PPG

6.4 RPG

7.8 APG On pace to be the first Grizzlies player to average those numbers or better in a season. pic.twitter.com/fGdDNqElHz — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 21, 2022

Ja Morant’s stats of 27.0 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists are numbers that nobody who has previously donned a Grizzlies jersey has put up. In addition to those numbers, Morant is also shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from the three-point line. The Grizzlies also have an incredible win percentage when he’s suited up this season.

Currently, Morant is 12th in league in scoring and sixth in the league in assists. Last season was the first time he was named to the All-Star team and it’s safe to say that he will make his second appearance on the team this season. Earlier this season, former player and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins called Ja Morant ‘must see TV.’

With as well as the Grizzlies have played with Morant, his name should be in the conversation for the MVP Award. They have continued to build on last season’s success as they continue their ascent into the Western Conference’s upper echelon. As it stands, they currently sit in second place in the West with a record of 19-11. They are actually tied with the Denver Nuggets, but the Nuggets hold the head-to-head tie breaker.