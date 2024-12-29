The Memphis Grizzlies have been playing some good basketball this season, and they've been doing it without Ja Morant in the lineup at times. They'll be without their star point guard against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as it'll be the No. 1 seed versus the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Fans would love to see these two face each other while fully healthy, and Morant is probably feeling the same after his recent Instagram story post. Morant posted a picture of himself on the bench, and he looks kind of upset. Maybe he was sharing his frustrations about not being able to play against the Thunder, and hopefully, he's able to suit up the next time they face each other.

Grizzlies find success without Ja Morant

The Grizzlies are at their best when Ja Morant is on the floor, but when he's out of the lineup, they've still found success. Nonetheless, head coach Taylor Jenkins recently spoke highly of Morant and how he's played for the Grizzlies this season.

“Yeah, I think he (Morant) is one of the most entertaining players in our game. One of the most competitive guys,” Jenkins said. “I think he is just captivating in how he draws in fans. Obviously with everything he has gone through the last year plus, I think there has been support since day one when he came into the league with the love that fans have for him.”

The Grizzlies are back to their ways of winning after their injury-filled season last year. They've shown that when they're healthy, they can be one of the best teams in the league. The hope now is that they can continue to stay healthy, and when the postseason arrives, they'll be ready to roll and have a chance at making a deep run.