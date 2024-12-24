The NBA's list of the most popular players included the usual suspects known for highlight dunks, halfcourt threes, and hard-to-believe outlet passes. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) topped the league's most recent most-viewed player charts. The announcement gave the Memphis Grizzlies another reason to brag about Ja Morant as their All-World star was close behind in second place. In fact, Morant had more views than Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Klay Thompson (Dallas Mavericks) combined.

After hearing the NBA's social media audience measurements, Taylor Jenkins began by admitting the obvious to ClutchPoints: the Grizzlies' 25-year-old star is impossible to miss on a basketball court.

“Yeah, I think he (Morant) is one of the most entertaining players in our game. One of the most competitive guys,” Jenkins replied. “I think he is just captivating in how he draws in fans. Obviously with everything he has gone through the last year plus, I think there has been support since day one when he came into the league with the love that fans have for him.”

There is no debating that the Grizzlies have given Ja Morant a strong support system this season. In turn, the fans have been treated to dunks, dimes, and some defense that would make the Grit and Grind era squads proud. Jenkins believes much of this team's growth is due to Morant's unwillingness to be complacent, especially when hit with suspensions or injury setbacks.

Everyone learns at their own pace and Morant's authentic character has been appreciated in Memphis through it all. Jenkins sees the proof every time the FedEx Forum explodes in applause. However, it's the work no one except those in the locker room witness that creates enough true believers to fill up Beale Street.

“(Morant) understands that relationship with his fans and has given back so much this year,” Jenkins continued. “There's been so much growth and it's pretty cool to watch. He has grown in so many areas since I remember him coming in as a rookie. I'm just blessed to be a part of his journey. He allows me to coach him, push him, and challenge him even more and he does the same to me.”