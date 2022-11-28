Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Ja Morant had just one of the best all-around performances of his young career on Sunday as he led the Memphis Grizzlies to a hard-fought 127-123 win over the New York Knicks. Morant logged just the fifth triple-double of his career on Sunday and the fact that he did it in Madison Square Garden made the moment extra special.

So much so, that Morant’s dad had to ask for his son’s jersey after the game. As it turns out, this was actually the first time in his career that his father did this, which speaks volumes of how memorable his performance was against the Knicks. Morant himself admitted that there’s just something extra special about playing in MSG.

Morant finished the game with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists as he led a charge for the Grizzlies. It was the 23-year-old who top-scored for Memphis yet again on the evening, but he made sure to get his teammates involved. This resulted in all five starters scoring in double digits for Memphis, including 23 and 21 points apiece for Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., respectively.

As for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson came out with another eyebrow-raising performance for the home team, amassing 30 points with five rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. However, it was also Brunson who came up short in the clutch, missing two consecutive attempts for the Knicks with just 10 seconds remaining in the game.

Ja Morant will want to keep things going on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. For his dad, Tee Morant, it will be an opportunity to rekindle an old flame with Karl-Anthony Towns’ father.