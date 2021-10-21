Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball recently did an interview with The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and claimed he’s cut from an old-school cloth and isn’t a player who sees himself jumping from team to team. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made similar comments to Vardon in their interview.

This should certainly excite the Grizzlies and their fans:

“Me, I’m not a big fan on the leaving,” Morant said. “As long as I’m here, I’m here; that’s my focus. Regardless, I’m going to make the best of any situation, continue to just go out with my teammates, win games, play in front of our fans and do whatever I can to continue to bring love.”

Morant says he loves it in Memphis:

“I love everything about it,” Morant told me, speaking about playing for the Grizzlies and living in Memphis. “I feel like this is my home, from the front office down, the fans, the community. Everybody brought me in and made me feel like family, and me and my family couldn’t ask for anything better.”

The Grizzlies star will be eligible for a contract extension after this season, and he’ll surely be getting a five-year max. The point guard is a franchise cornerstone alongside big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who just signed a four-year extension worth $105 million.

Morant’s 2021-22 season got off to a great start on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Grizzlies point guard put up 37 points on 17-of-29 shooting from the field in a 132-121 victory. Morant also had six assists and six rebounds in the way.

Morant led Memphis through the play-in tournament last season to get the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies lost to the Utah Jazz in the first round, but they have a bright future ahead of them with Morant and Jackson leading the way.