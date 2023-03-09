danny green wonders if he could’ve done more for Ja Morant during his short time with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green, 35, spent most of his time in Memphis rehabbing from a torn ACL and he only played three games with the Grizzlies before he was traded to Houston Rockets at the deadline and eventually landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Rockets bought out his contract.

But Green was able to see how the Grizzlies went about their business on and off the court and he shared some of his thoughts with Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal. Green chose not to point fingers or make accusations, but he does wonder if the team could have used some more veterans in the locker room to establish a better culture.

“I definitely felt like we needed another vet or two to help push the narrative or just help them understand the maturity part of it,” Green said. “I’m not going to put them all in the same category. They’re not all the same. They’re all great guys.”

Green mentioned how a lot of the Grizzlies players like to stay at home and focus on hoops, while Morant is one of the players who likes to have fun.

“He likes to party sometimes,” Green said. “Not saying he is the only one, but he’s one of the few over there. It’s not like they’re all going out. It’s a couple of them that go out, and he goes out sometimes.”

Morant has had a very tumultuous month and is currently taking a break from basketball while some of his legal issues get settled.

Green is one of a small handful of players to win NBA championships with three different teams. He has watched how superstars like Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James prepared to be champions. There was plenty of knowledge he could’ve, and probably wishes he would’ve, shared with Ja Morant before he was dealt.