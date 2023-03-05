It’s been quite a week for Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant, who will be away from the team for at least two games after igniting controversy yet again by flashing a gun during an Instagram Live session.

Ja Morant’s troublesome behavior off the court is seen by many as being directly influenced by the people he goes with. But for ESPN personality Bomani Jones, it’s also right to ask whether it’s Ja Morant himself who should be carrying all the blame.

“i’ll also say here what i said on #TheRightTime: ppl need to keep saying ja needs to stop hanging with the wrong people,” Bomani Jones said of Ja Morant. “in every one of these stories, *he’s* been the wrong person. *he’s* the one with the gun. *he’s* the one making threats. this is all about *him.*”

Those are some blunt words from Jones, and it’s probably an opinion many others feel about Ja Morant.

Morant, meanwhile, has come forward with an apology for his actions (cia

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.)

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,”

The Grizzlies can afford to see Ja Morant take his time away from basketball. They are second in the Western Conference with a 38-24 record ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road.