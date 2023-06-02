Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant is going to be suspended by the NBA to begin the 2023-24 season. The question right now is how long will the former second overall pick be suspended?

Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA as a whole are always extremely protective of their image and have always set very strict policies for repeat offenders who break league policies. Morant is currently being investigated by the league after his involvement in an incident recently where he was seen flashing a gun on a live stream video for the second time in as many months.

On Thursday ahead of the start of the 2023 NBA Finals, Silver addressed the media in his yearly end-of-season press conference and was asked about the Grizzlies' young star. While no discipline was announced, Silver did hint at what is to come in regards to a possible suspension for Morant.

“In terms of the timing, we’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information,” Silver told reporters. “We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision, and I believe the Players Association agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.

“My sense now is that is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals we will announce the outcome of that investigation.”

When asked shortly after if he expects Ja to be available at the beginning of the new season, Silver promptly stated that he was not going to answer that question and that he would wait until the end of the league's investigation to comment on the situation.

Currently suspended from all team activities by the Grizzlies, it does appear that the NBA is ready to penalize Morant for his actions involving a gun once again.

After his first gun incident at a nightclub in Denver, Morant was suspended eight games without pay due to conduct that was deemed detrimental to the league. Now, the idea of him being suspended for a vast majority of the 2023-24 season is very real, so the Grizzlies could be without their best player for quite some time.

As far as the mindset of those around the league, ESPN's Brian Windhorst commented on Silver's remarks recently, stating that it was “very unusual” for Silver to say he knows the outcome of the situation and possible suspension but would not reveal any information.

“I've never heard anything like it. It was very unusual for him to basically say I know what I am going to do but not announce it,” Windhorst said. “The second part is that he brought up that he is working alongside the Players Association in this. Typically, the Players Association isn't there when the discipline is being decided on. This is a situation that is wide-ranging and, quite frankly, the indication here is that this is going to be a significant suspension.”

"It's very unusual for him to say 'I know what I'm gonna do but I'm not gonna announce it now.'" Brian Windhorst on Adam Silver holding out Ja Morant's suspension 🗣 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/KIyRqUTX59 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 2, 2023

The fact that Adam Silver does not want the Morant news taking away from the NBA Finals is very noteworthy, because that means the decision the league has come to with the Players Association is substantial. What happens with Morant will dominate headlines throughout the league, which is why the NBA is waiting to announce their decision on the matter until after a champion is crowned.

Focusing on the Finals and making this championship series the best it can be is the league's main focus right now. As for Ja Morant, he awaits the league's decision on his wrongdoings, a matter the league is taking very seriously.