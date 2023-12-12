Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reminds the public that he only has four games left before suspension is lifted

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is eager to step on the hardwood once again. The acrobatic high-flyer teased his return in an X post, letting Grizzlies fans know he's counting down the days.

“Return soon. 8 days 4 games,” Morant said.

return soon ⏳™️

8 days 4 games 🐻 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 11, 2023

Riddled with controversy, 2023 has been a troubling year for Morant. From the laser-pointing incident with the Indiana Pacers back in February to a pair of Instagram live gun-flashing videos, the latter of which resulted in Morant getting penalized with a 25-game suspension, the Grizzlies faithful can only hope he gets his act together this time.

It doesn't help when the Grizzlies are plagued with injuries. Center Steven Adams had been ruled out for the season due to a knee surgery. Forward Brandon Clarke is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last March. To make matters worse, former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart went down with a foot sprain a month ago and is still unable to play.

All these misfortunes currently result in the Grizzlies submerged down below at 13th place in the Western Conference. In 21 games played, Memphis has only won six. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are in desperate need of help on offense, which is why a returning Morant could finally put an end to the suffering.

For Ja Morant, suiting up again for the Grizzlies is another opportunity to turn his career around. As one of the most athletic and gifted players the league has ever seen, Morant has the potential to carve out his name among the greats. For that to happen, however, the Grizzlies star may want to start by avoiding a repeat of this year's drama.