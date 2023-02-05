Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has responded to the allegations that his associates made some Indiana Pacers personnel feel in “grave danger” after their January 30 game.

According to the latest rumors, several acquaintances of Morant “aggressively confronted” Pacers staffers following their meeting at FedEx Forum last month–a game that Memphis won 112-100. The confrontation didn’t stop there, as someone from the group of the Grizzlies star allegedly trained a red laser on the members of the Indiana staff while riding a slow-moving SUV. Making matters worse for Ja, he was said to be inside the said vehicle when it happened.

The Pacers’ staff and security believed the laser was attached to a gun, with one personnel telling Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick of The Athletic, “We felt we were in grave danger.”

After seeing the report, Morant immediately took to Twitter to deny the allegations and emphasized that it was definitely made to paint him and his family on negative light.

did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 https://t.co/08p4E8xhJJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 5, 2023

For what it’s worth, the NBA has probed the matter and investigated the incident. While the league confirmed that a verbal confrontation happened, it didn’t seem like anyone was threatened with a weapon.

“NBA Security and league investigators conducted an investigation interviewing numerous eyewitnesses and reviewing video surveillance following allegations made by the Indiana Pacers organization regarding a postgame incident on Jan. 29. While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said.

“Certain individuals involved in the postgame situation and a related matter during the game that night have been subsequently banned from attending games in the arena. If additional information becomes available related to the postgame situation, the league office will conduct a further review.”

To recall, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies had a heated confrontation with Pacers players and coaches during the game. Ja’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack were said to be involved, with the latter even escorted off the arena following the verbal altercation. It appears the postgame confrontation was rooted to that exchange.

It remains to be seen what actions the Grizzlies will take with regards to the latest allegation, though clearly, Morant isn’t happy with all the rumors being thrown at him and his family.