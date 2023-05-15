A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Ja Morant shocked the basketball world yet again on Monday after deciding to flash a gun on an IG Live feed. For reasons unknown, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar did the exact same thing that got him suspended earlier in the season. Clearly, Morant did not learn his lesson the first time around.

The Grizzlies have acted swiftly on the matter at hand, and they’ve now decided to suspend Morant from all team activities. In truth, though, it’s the offseason for the Grizzlies and it’s not as if there’s a ton (or any?) official team activities going down at the moment.

NBA guru Shams Charania has provided an ominous update on the issue at hand. According to the renowned NBA insider, it is clear that Morant has shown a “pattern of behavior” in his actions. He’s chosen to repeatedly disregard league rules, and to make matters worse, he’s been quite blatant about it. As such, Shams expects the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver to drop the hammer on Morant here:

“There’s concern around the Grizzlies that [the NBA] is gonna come down hard on Ja Morant and that this gonna be potentially a serious suspension,” Charania said.

According to Shams’ report, the Grizzlies organization is already bracing for a lengthy suspension for their cornerstone superstar. The term “lengthy” is relative given the magnitude of Morant’s repeat offense, and at this point, it remains unclear how many games Ja will miss — if any — once the new season begins.

Shams also points out that after his first incident just a couple of months ago, Ja Morant met with Adam Silver. At that time, the two-time All-Star was able to convince Silver and the league office that he understands the gravity of his mistake and that he has repented for his sins. He got us all fooled, too, and surely, this will be taken into account when the NBA makes their decision on Morant’s looming suspension.