Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant once again finds himself in a world of trouble with a recently surfaced social media video showing him wielding what appears to be a firearm in a car. The clip rapidly made its way through the grapevine and, unsurprisingly, back to the Grizzlies organization.

They have since suspended the point guard from all team activities and could go on to keep him away from the team for an extended period of time.

Despite the decision by Memphis coming a few days ago, this hasn’t stopped the conversation about Ja Morant’s antics from continuing. During a recent episode of FS1’s Undisputed, host Shannon Sharpe delivered an emotional reaction to the point guard’s latest shenanigans, going on to state in a disappointing tone that he’s not all that surprised by the situation and went on to blame those surrounding him for his behavior.

“I said before, the best apology is changed behavior. And when he was going through all this diatribe about what he learned, about being away from the game and hope important it was to him, I said I see better than I hear. I heard everything Ja said, and I said moving forward I’m gonna see if the behavior meets what he said. And so at this point in time, where I am, I’m not even upset at Ja. I’m not mad, I’m not disappointed, I’m not embarrassed. I’m mad, I’m upset, I’m disappointed, I’m disgusted by the people that defended him because that’s what got us here.

"The best apology is changed behavior. You make $40M a year and you want to live that life? For what?!”

@ShannonSharpe reacts to Ja Morant’s suspension for flashing gun on IG Live again pic.twitter.com/4wWJGvXCuQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 15, 2023

Shannon Sharpe would continue on by challenging Ja Morant to rid himself of the bad influences he finds himself surrounded by, stating: “We create demons, we’ve got to chase them away.”

This is the second time within a few months span that the superstar point guard has received severe punishment and backlash for his off-court decision-making, as he was suspended for an extended period throughout the regular season for another instance involving a firearm.