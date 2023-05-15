Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ja Morant just doesn’t learn, with his latest IG Live gun incident prompting NBA fans to criticize him once again. Now, more punishment could be heading his way after the Memphis Grizzlies already suspended him from all team activities pending an investigation from the NBA.

For those who missed it, Morant made headlines on Sunday morning after a video from an IG Live made rounds on social media. In the said clip, Morant can be seen jamming with a friend while listening to NBA YoungBoy’s new album. However, it surprised everyone when the Grizzlies youngster appeared to flaunt a gun, albeit just for a brief second when his friend who was holding the camera turned it away from him.

It’s not the first time Morant made such irresponsible act. As Grizzlies fans know, he did the same thing late in the season when he brandished a gun during an IG Live in a Denver nightclub. He was suspended for his actions, eventually undergoing a counseling program in Florida before he was able to return. Naturally, the backlash this time is more intense considering that he’s now a repeat offender. Not to mention that he even claimed before that he has already learned his lesson, only to do it again.

A rival NBA exec didn’t even hold back when talking about Morant’s actions.

“This was incredibly dumb,” the anonymous NBA exec said, via Sports Illustrated.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Ja Morant next, but the same Sports illustrated report noted that the league could end up giving a harsher punishment on the Grizzlies guard. As reported earlier as well, there is a “very real possibility of a lengthy suspension to start next season” for Morant, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Morant has yet to break his silence on the issue, but it will definitely be difficult for him to gain the sympathy of fans following his latest actions.