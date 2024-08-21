The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to put their disappointing, injury-ravaged 2023-24 season in the rearview mirror, and what better way to do so than to have star point guard Ja Morant back heading the controls of the offense. But Morant's return isn't the only cause for excitement for Grizzlies fans. They will also be getting the services of the 2024 Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year Zach Edey, who will presumably be their starting center for the upcoming season.

Fans got a glimpse of the future one-five pick-and-roll pairing after Morant posted a photo and video of himself working out with Edey at Southern Methodist University's basketball facilities. The two appeared to engage in some helpful dialogue, which will bode well for how they connect on the floor as the backbones of the Grizzlies lineup.

Via Ja Morant's official Instagram account:

As reported by Damichael Cole of Memphis Commercial Appeal, this workout was conducted by the Grizzlies star's father, Tee, along with trainers Trey Draper and Jonathan Thomas. Per Cole, Draper has a history with Edey, with the former being an assistant coach at IMG Academy while the latter played on the team.

Given how many question marks Morant and Edey have heading into the 2024-25 season, it will be a sight for sore Grizzlies fans eyes to witness them getting in the lab and putting some work in. They will have huge burdens on their shoulder to lift Memphis back to contention in the loaded Western Conference, and it looks as though they are preparing for themselves for the herculean task that lies ahead.

Grizzlies gear up for a bounce-back 2024-25 campaign

There's no question that the 2023-24 season was a lost one for the Grizzlies. They lost a plethora of key players to injuries, with Ja Morant most notably missing a chunk of the season after suffering a serious shoulder injury shortly after returning from a 25-game suspension to begin the year.

It may be hard to see just how impactful of a player Morant can be especially after a rough past 1.5 years, due to his troubles with firearms and other off-court issues, but he's only 25 years old, and he's only about to enter the prime of his career. He is an athletic marvel and one of the best floor-raisers in the association, with his ability to put pressure on the rim accentuating his ability to set up his teammates.

But Morant is expected to be back to superstar form, especially if he has truly put his off-court woes in the rearview mirror. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' starting center picture remains a bit hazy. It's not quite clear who will assume the mantle of the starting five for Memphis, but given the investment in Zach Edey, it's only logical for him to get a legitimate shot.

There are plenty of concerns from scouts surrounding Edey's NBA-viability. Some believe that the Purdue product does not have enough athleticism to survive in a spaced-out league. He did flourish in the college game for sure, but the NBA game is a different animal that he may not be able to maximize his size advantage on the interior.

However, Edey has been opening eyes throughout Summer League, and now, partnering with Morant helps him get up to game speed. Only time will tell, however, if he will be able to live up to expectations as the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.