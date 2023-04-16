Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The severity of Ja Morant’s latest injury has yet to be revealed, but in a bit of a good news for Memphis Grizzlies fans, it looks like the youngster avoided a serious setback.

In his postgame presser after the Grizzlies lost Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series to the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed that the X-rays on Morant’s hand were negative. The superstar youngster is expected to undergo more tests to better understand the nature of his injury, though the X-ray results are definitely encouraging.

“He’s in some pain,” Jenkins said of Morant, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

For those who missed it, Ja Morant sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the showdown with the Lakers. As he was attacking the rim midway through the period, his path was blocked by Anthony Davis. He lost his balance midair and fell hard awkwardly, with his hands taking the brunt of the impact as he fell.

Video replays of the incident showed Morant’s fingers on his right hand bending awkwardly. He was able to return to the bench after a trip to the locker room, but he did not play again and was seen nursing his hands on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen if the injury will force Morant to be sidelined in the playoffs. However, the Grizzlies are definitely hoping he wouldn’t need to be, especially after the Lakers took the 1-0 lead in the series. The 23-year-old is Memphis’ main offensive weapon, and it’s hard to see them being able to compete against a motivated Purple and Gold squad without their superstar.