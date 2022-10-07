Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to hypothetical Jordan Poole trade to Grizzlies

Just when we thought the buzz surrounding Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s fight was dying down a bit, video footage of the actual punch surfaced. It has unsurprisingly blown up and as expected, it has breathed new life into the issue. So much so, that even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not help but react to the shocking clip.

All this has led to speculation that Jordan Poole could soon be on his way out of the Golden State Warriors via trade. A potential move to Memphis has been floated, but as soon as Morant caught wind of the hypothetical trade, he was quick to shoot it down (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“stop it,” Morant wrote in his tweet.

Ja Morant not here for that Brandon Clarke/Ziaire Williams for Jordan Poole trade 😤 pic.twitter.com/zD2fcmsRnx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 7, 2022

The hypothetical trade requires the Grizzlies to give up either Brandon Clarke or Ziaire Williams to the Warriors in exchange for Poole. Ja Morant was having none of it as he nip the matter in the bud.

To be clear, there have been no indications from the Warriors that they intend to trade Poole. The young guard is actually in line for a big-money extension following his breakout campaign last season. Whether or not this recent incident with Green will affect this looming extension remains to be seen.

Morant, much like the rest of us, remains to be a very curious spectator of this saga. The Grizzlies and the Warriors have a budding rivalry and it would not be surprising at all if Morant and Co. are actually watching these developments in Golden State closely.