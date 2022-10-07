Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear that the damage was done.

The situation was only made worse today when the video of Draymond Green swinging at Jordan Poole came out. The short clip of Green taking down Poole quickly went viral, and caught the attention of many folks around the NBA. Among the players to react to the video online were Trae Young, Ja Morant, and Isaiah Thomas.

Draymond is tryna get to LA.

Damn ! 😳 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 7, 2022

👀 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 7, 2022

All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2022

These reactions aren’t really surprising, as players rarely fight their own teammates, especially in a practice before the season has even started. People have said that Poole’s attitude entering the new campaign knowing that he will have a new contract coming his way soon has irked many of teammates, and it was Draymond Green who finally boiled over and erupted on him.

Fights happen from time to time in sports, but rarely do players get the opportunity to land punches before others step in to stop them. Green’s punch on Poole connected, and it’s part of the season so many players have taken note of this incident. Green got a clean swipe on Poole and landed a big blow.

Chances are we won’t see a pay per view fight of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole anytime soon, but it’s clear this incident has rattled the Warriors, and the reactions from folks around the NBA show how serious this incident is. Whether or not this will linger around Golden State heading into the season remains to be seen, but it’s clear not all is well for the defending champs.