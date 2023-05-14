ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith went off on Grizzlies star Ja Morant after his latest gun incident.

Just two months after he was seen with a gun in a Denver nightclub on Instagram Live — which resulted in an eight-game suspension and counseling program — Morant was once again seen with a gun as he was recently jamming with a friend to NBA YoungBoy’s new album in a car.

Morant has since been suspended by the Grizzlies from all team activities pending a league review. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski also added that there was a “very real possibility of a lengthy suspension to start next season.”

Responding to the incident, Smith was at a loss of words as to why Morant needed to carry a gun like that in broad daylight. He also noted how these incidents all started once the Grizzlies guard signed a five-year contract worth $193 million — potentially increasing to $231 million — last summer.

“Second gun issue — why are you walking around with a gun in broad daylight? What kind of life are you living? Who are you hanging around? What are you subjecting yourself to that you got to worry about what the hell is going on with your life? These are legitimate questions to be asked,” Smith said.

“… He just doesn’t want to listen. I find it more than coincidental that the not listening part has kicked in after you got five years, potentially $231 million guaranteed. When you were looking for the bag, we didn’t hear about this. Once you got it, now we see it on vide not once, but twice. Come on, y’all, come on.”

Morant has not commented on the incident at the time of writing.