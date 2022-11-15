Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Barring any setback, Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to make his season debut for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jackson has been upgraded to questionable for the game, but according to the latest update from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the forward plans to suit up and play. JJJ has missed the Grizzlies first 14 games of the 2022-23 campaign as he recovers from a foot surgery in the offseason.

It is certainly good news for the Grizzlies, especially with Ja Morant set to play as well after missing one game due to a sore ankle.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is undoubtedly one of the most important pieces for the Grizzlies, perhaps only behind Morant. The 23-year-old averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2021-22, establishing himself as a true force to be reckoned with. More than his offensive contributions, though, it’s on defense where he’s really valuable to the Grizzlies.

JJJ is perhaps the best player snubbed in the Defensive Player of the Year race, as his presence helped the Grizzlies record the sixth best defense in the NBA in 2021-22.

Sure enough, fans cannot expect Jackson to immediately play like he used to after a long time on the sidelines. Not to mention that the Grizzlies are expected to be cautious of his minutes as he works his way back to game shape. Nonetheless, his return is certainly a massive boost to a Memphis team hoping to replicate and improve their success from last season.