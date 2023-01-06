By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies have drafted extremely well in recent seasons, and are well on their way to cementing themselves as true championship contenders, if they aren’t already. The selections of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have given the Grizzlies two offensive foundations to build upon. However, Jaren Jackson Jr. remains the two-way force that takes the Grizzlies to another level, and his impact on the game was in full display in their win over the Magic on Thursday night.

On the night, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points, 10 boards, and three blocks in 32 minutes of action. In addition, he had a stellar outing from the field, missing only two of his 14 shot attempts for an elite 85.7 percent shooting from the field. And in the process of doing so, Jackson became only the first player in Grizzlies franchise history since Pau Gasol to notch a 30/10 game on 80 percent shooting or better, per StatMuse.

That is not a small feat. There have been plenty of elite big men that have donned a Grizzlies uniform from Pau Gasol’s tenure until today. From the late-2000s to the mid-2010s, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph made up one of the scariest and most physically imposing frontcourts in the association, and one would think that they would have tallied a 30/10 game on over 80 percent shooting at least once.

In addition, what makes Jaren Jackson Jr.’s blend of volume and efficiency tonight so incredible is that he’s not just a paint-bound big man. He also shot three threes on the night, making two of them. Jackson is the perfect complement to Ja Morant, and with the two in town for the foreseeable future, the future is blindingly bright in Memphis.