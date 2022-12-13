By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has high praises for his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. after the big man played a historic game against the Atlanta Hawks.

JJJ was sensational as the Grizzlies destroyed the Hawks 128-103 in their latest showdown. While he scored just 15 points, it was his defensive impact that really made the difference. Without him, it’s unlikely Memphis would destroy Atlanta like they did on Monday.

The 23-year-old forward collected eight blocks and disrupted the Hawks offense all game long, forcing the visitors to finish with just 35.6 percent shooting despite making 104 field goal attempts. Jackson tied the franchise record for the most blocked shots in a game, and he put himself on pace to be the only player since Alonzo Mourning to average at least 15 points and 3.5 blocks in a season.

After witnessing that monstrous display, Morant–who was sidelined in the contest due to thigh injury–couldn’t help but call Jackson a “Unicorn” as he reminded the NBA how special his running mate is. He used a Unicorn emoji to make his assessment, but what he’s saying is loud and clear.

True enough, it’s hard to argue with Ja Morant’s take here. Ever since he returned from his foot injury, Jaren Jackson Jr. has consistently shown that he can get it done on both ends of the floor at an elite level. His defense stands out more for sure, but that’s what makes him a true unicorn.

If JJJ can maintain that kind of production on defense, there’s no doubt that the Grizzlies are going to be major force once again in the Western Conference come playoff time.