Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. was flat-out dominant on the defensive end of the floor during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. He led the league in blocks per game for the second straight season, as he averaged 3.0 blocks along with 1.0 steals. Because of this, Jackson Jr. won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award. It was well-deserved, as Jackson Jr. is an elite defensive player and has been for quite some time now.

During the Grizzlies' Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke with the broadcast team and revealed the hilarious impact of NBA 2K on his Defensive Player of the Year win, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I always used to say, my timing came from playing a lot of [NBA] 2K.”

Jaren Jackson Jr., 23, has played five years in the NBA, all as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise. He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 3.0 blocks, 1.7 turnovers, and 3.6 personal fouls per game across 63 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star shot the ball with impressive accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 50.6% field-goal percentage was tied for the highest of his entire pro career.

Considering Jaren Jackson Jr. is arguably the best defensive player in the league right now and still so young, it's very possible that he will win another Defensive Player of the Year award at some point during his NBA career.