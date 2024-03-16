The Memphis Grizzlies have been plagued with injury issues this season. They've had one of the lengthiest injury reports in the NBA and have needed some of their rookies and two-way contract players to play major minutes so they can field a roster. But as the season winds down, they're slowly but surely getting players back in the lineup. In addition to Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies are expected to have Jaren Jackson Jr. back from a quad injury on Saturday as per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.
Jaren Jackson Jr. has missed the last two games for the Grizzlies as he's dealt with a quad injury. Despite the Grizzlies injury woes, Jackson has been one of the more relatively healthy players on the roster. He's suited up in 57 games this season at exactly 32 minutes per game. He's also in the midst of having one of his best seasons.
Jackson had been averaging a career high 22.4 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 80.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Jackson has become one of the better defensive players in the NBA. He had a tough outing though in the offseason as part of Team USA during their disappointing finish at the FIBA World Cup.
Jackson figures to be a major piece for the Grizzlies next season when they're healthy and ready for playoff contention.