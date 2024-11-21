Behind an effort in which Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane combined for 46 points and 14 rebounds, the Memphis Grizzlies improved to 9-7 on Wednesday night with a 117-111 win over the reeling Philadelphia 76ers, keeping pace with the rest of the Western Conference which currently boasts 11 teams with winning records.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has something to boast about as well after this most recent victory. With his 215th career win, Jenkins surpassed Lionel Hollins on the list of most accomplished coaches in Grizzlies history. Hollins does remain the only coach in Grizzlies franchise history who has a winning record in the postseason, but with one deep postseason run, Jenkins can change that.

After notching his sixth game of the season with at least 25 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. took to social media to send some love to his record-setting head coach.

Taylor Jenkins keeps Grizzlies on track during ‘war time'

It's been a relatively tumultuous run for Jenkins in Memphis, and yet the 40-year-old head coach has managed a .528 winning percentage in his tenure. He took over the Grizzlies in the 2019-20 COVID shortened season, and nearly led the team to the postseason, losing in what would come to be the first ever official NBA Play-In Game inside of the Bubble.

Since then, Jenkins has had to navigate all of Ja Morant's off-court issues, championship expectations, and an injury-plagued 2023-24 season in which Memphis used a record-setting 51 different starting lineups. Through all of that, he remains firmly entrenched as the man in charge in Memphis.

Even this year, which has been relatively tame compared to recent seasons, Jenkins and the Grizzlies have had to work through injuries to both Ja Morant and 7-foot-4 rookie Zach Edey. Marcus Smart has missed half of Memphis' games, and the Grizzlies haven't had GG Jackson, a pleasant surprise from the 2023-24 season, at all this year due to a broken foot.

If the Grizzlies ever manage to get right, the pieces are there for this team to be a serious contender in the Western Conference, as they've resembled at times over the last few years. And yes, one of those pieces is the head coach, who is, as Jaren Jackson Jr. said, ready for war.