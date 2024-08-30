GG Jackson, who had an impressive rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies, will likely miss the start of his second year. He fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot earlier this week and is scheduled for surgery on September 4.

“When playing basketball outside of Dallas on August 27, after attempting a contested layup, Jackson II experienced an unstable landing on his right foot. Subsequent imaging revealed a broken fifth metatarsal on his right foot, which will require surgery to repair,” according to a statement from the Memphis Grizzlies organization.

Last season, GG Jackson averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc in 48 games.

The Memphis Grizzlies plagued by the injury bug

The Grizzlies struggled with injuries throughout the 2023-24 season, and the issues are persisting into the offseason. With no recovery timetable yet, it's possible Jackson might not be fully recovered by the start of the regular season in late October.

Memphis missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020. Ja Morant, who played in just nine games last season, averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from beyond the arc.

If Morant returns to 100% next year, the two-time NBA All-Star will probably be among the top 15 players in the league.

Key roster moves for the Grizzlies

In the NBA Draft, Memphis made a bold move by picking up Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center, Zach Edey, with the ninth overall pick to address their need at center.

They also released Ziaire Williams to create the necessary cap space for a one-year deal with Luke Kennard

Adding the 7-foot-4 sensation Zach Edey has generated significant buzz around the Grizzlies. The entire league is already eager to see how he will pair with Ja Morant, forming one of the team’s most intriguing duos.

If Ja and Zach build on their chemistry, the rest of the league should brace itself for a potentially devastating one-two punch.

In addition to Jackson II, Edey, and Morant, the Grizzlies’ roster includes Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane, and Luke Kennard.