This week Team USA basketball has been training in Las Vegas in anticipation of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Aug. 25 and will run until Sept. 10. Although it may be a bit of a concern that the Select Team has beaten the main team in scrimmages this week, Steve Kerr, who is the coach of Team USA basketball, believes that this group has been able to build quick chemistry due to their unselfish nature. As far as early standouts, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was given a pretty big honor. Jaren Jackson was voted the top standout for Team USA during camp so far as per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

According to Vardon, each player on the 12-man roster was asked who they felt was the best player in camp. While other players received votes, Jackson was the overwhelming favorite. The 2023 FIBA World Cup is Jaren Jackson's first time competing with Team USA as a professional in international competition. Back in 2019 he was on the Select Team that scrimmaged against the main team. When he was in high school he played for the U17 team at the FIBA Men's World Championship in 2016.

This honor is sure to be music to the ears of Grizzlies fans. The Grizzlies have steadily become one of the top teams in the Western Conference. In order for them to achieve their championship aspirations, they'll need continued development for Jackson.

This past season, Jackson was named to his first All-Star team while averaging 18.6 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and a league-leading 3.0 blocked shots. He shot 50.6 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from the three-point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.