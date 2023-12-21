Ja Morant will have to wait awhile to find out whether he is immune from being sued a by a teenager he punched during a basketball game

The Memphis Grizzlies were thrilled to finally get Ja Morant back after his 25-game suspension to start the season, and his spectacular season-debut, which culminated with him hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater against the New Orleans Pelicans, certainly won't destroy the hype surrounding his return. However, Morant's legal troubles aren't fully behind him just yet.

Morant is still embroiled in a court case over an incident where he allegedly punched a teenager during a pickup basketball game. Morant has argued that he was acting in self defense in this altercation, and has requested immunity from a potential lawsuit based on that fact. While the arguments wrapped up on Wednesday, the judge decided that an immediate ruling wasn't coming, meaning Morant will have to wait a bit longer to get this case wrapped up.

“A Tennessee judge on Wednesday said she won't immediately hand down a ruling on whether Ja Morant's legal team successfully argued that he is immune from being sued by a teenager he punched during a pickup game in 2022. According to The Commercial Appeal, Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney said she needs more time due to the lack of case precedent surrounding the lawsuit.” – ESPN

Ja Morant not out of the woods with his legal issues just yet

Morant finally got himself back on the basketball court after his suspension ended, but just because he's back playing for the Grizzlies doesn't mean his legal troubles are over yet. Morant could gain a big victory if he is granted immunity in this case, but if the judge rules against him, he will have another problem on his plate that he will eventually have to deal with.

For now, Morant's full attention is on helping Memphis overcome their slow start to the 2023-24 campaign, but this potentially huge legal decision is still looming over his head for the time being. Everyone's attention will be on Morant's on-court play, but this eventual ruling from the judge is going to be something worth keeping an eye on as well.