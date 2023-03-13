A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Amid the controversies hounding Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has come out to be a voice of reason, particularly on why athletes shouldn’t be going to strip clubs.

“The strip club got paid for the videos and photos of Ja Morant from the Ny post,” Bryant tweeted. “Athletes entertainers please don’t spend a dime or step another foot in there out of respect for Ja…. Whoever owned that strip club sold that video for self benefit… Athletes I’m going to keep giving game.”

A photo of Ja Morant’s visit to a Denver strip club is now making the rounds of the internet for everyone to see after it got recently published by the New York Post. In the photo, Ja Morant can be seen getting a lapdance from a stripper at Shotgun Willie’s.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Between that photo and Ja Morant’s Instagram live stream in which he was seen flashing a gun, it’s clear that he is not receiving the rosiest perception in the eyes not only of the public but of the corporate executives, whose brands are connected to him. Take for example Powerade, which had just recently announced a deal with Morant, but that partnership is now in danger of getting ruined all because the guard decided to make a trip to a strip club.

Dez Bryant knows what it’s like to live like a star on and off the field, and while he’s world is football and Morant’s is basketball, his warning still carries weight and is worth listening to.