The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a dominating NBA Playoffs Game 5 win against the Los Angeles Lakers to keep their season alive. While the Grizzlies still trail 3-2, Ja Morant has arguably been the best player during their NBA playoffs first round series. They’ll need more explosiveness from Morant to stave off elimination again and force a Game 7 on their homecourt. One of the major adjustments Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made in Game 5 was playing Luke Kennard more. Luke Kennard left the with an injury and he is now on the Grizzlies injury report as questionable.

.@memgrizz status report, First Round Game 6 at @Lakers: QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kennard – LT Shoulder Soreness OUT

Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain

Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear

Jake LaRavia – RT Calf Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 28, 2023

Luke Kenanrd suffered the injury late in the game and did not return, although the Grizzlies were already up comfortably. The injury is on his shooting side and if he is unable to play, that will be a huge blow for a Grizzlies team that has struggled to find consistency from three-point range this series. Percentage-wise, Kennard is the best shooter in the NBA with a league-leading 49.4 percent from downtown.

Kennard joined the Grizzlies midseason at the trade deadline in a three team deal also involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. In 24 regular season games for the Grizzlies, Kennard averaged 11.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists with shooting splits of 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 54 percent shooting from the three-point line and 94.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kennard played 18 minutes in Game 5 and finished with six points, five rebounds and one assist before he left the game. But it was his mere presence that opened things up for the Grizzlies in the paint. Opposing defenses need to pay attention to him at the three-point line and can’t help off on drives to the basket. Fans will be hoping for a good update on the Grizzlies injury report for Game 6.