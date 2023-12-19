Marc Gasol is eager to see Ja Morant back on the floor

As Ja Morant nears the end of his 25-game suspension, the Memphis Grizzlies community eagerly awaits his return in order to watch the young star play his fast-paced, high-flying style of basketball once again. One such person looking forward to Morant's comeback is former NBA player Marc Gasol. In an exchange on X, Morant shared a picture of Gasol wearing his signature shoes, to which the latter responded in kind:

“Can’t wait to watch you do your thing my guy,” Gasol said.

Can’t wait to watch you do ur thing my guy!!

🤜🏽🤛🏽 — Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) December 18, 2023

It's no surprise that the Spaniard keeps tabs on Morant's situation. Gasol has spent most of his career with the Grizzlies. The 38-year-old is famously known for being a part of the Grizzlies' “Grit n Grind” era, a period in the past decade wherein Memphis was known for its hard-nosed, physical style of play.

In contrast to plenty of teams' offense revolving around their guards, the Grizzlies' main source of points that time centered around their big men in the post, mainly Gasol and Zach Randolph. During his time with the Grizzlies, Gasol was named an All-Star thrice, as well as awarded the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year during the 2012-13 season.

The Grizzlies' current struggles

As for Morant, a tough task ahead of him awaits. The Grizzlies currently have an abysmal record of 6-19. To make things worse, Memphis is plagued with injuries. As the franchise player, Morant is expected to take over the scoring reins once he returns and lead the team back on track. To many watching, it's uncertain if the Grizzlies may even reach the playoffs. They have to pile up the wins — immediately. However, knowing Ja Morant's abilities on the hardwood, anything is possible.