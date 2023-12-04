The Grizzlies have re-signed Jaylen Nowell to a second 10-day hardship contract amid the rash of injuries they have.

To say the Memphis Grizzlies have been hit hard this season by injuries would be an understatement. They were already without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season due to his suspension. But they’ve been missing key players as well due to various injuries. The NBA awarded the Grizzlies two emergency hardship 10-day contracts. With those contracts now set to expire, the Grizzlies were awarded another hardship deal that they’re using to bring back Jaylen Nowell as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing guard Jaylen Nowell to a second 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. The NBA awarded the Grizzlies an additional hardship exception that allows them to bring back Nowell on another short deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2023

The Grizzlies originally signed Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day hardship contract on Nov. 24. The Grizzlies have suffered heavy losses in the backcourt and on the wings with Morant, Derrick Rose, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard and Ziaire Williams all missing time.

Nowell has suited up in five games for the Grizzlies so far including one start, at a little under 19 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.2 points per game, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 36.1 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Nowell spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was in training camp with the Sacramento Kings but was one of their final roster cuts. Nowell began his NBA career with the Wolves as the No. 43 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He played four seasons for the Wolves emerging as a key contributor off the bench. The Grizzlies will hope that he can help stabilize their team for the time being.