The Memphis Grizzlies face emerging concerns about the health of their newest addition, Zach Edey, following his limited participation in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. Edey, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, showcased significant promise but was hampered by ankle issues that kept him off the court for most of the tournament.

Edey, a 7’4″ center from Purdue, entered the NBA with considerable accolades, including being a two-time National Player of the Year. His final collegiate season saw him averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, leading the Boilermakers to a national championship game, though they were defeated by UConn. Despite projections that had him falling out of the top ten, the Grizzlies made a strategic move by securing him early in the draft, signaling their expectations of his impact at the professional level.

NBA 2K25 Summer League woes raise injury concerns for Zach Edey's debut with the Memphis Grizzlies

However, the optimism surrounding Edey’s arrival was quickly tempered by his struggles with injury during the Summer League. Initially sidelined after a left ankle injury during a July 8 game against the Utah Jazz — a game that the Grizzlies lost in overtime, 97-95 — Edey demonstrated his potential impact by scoring 14 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and blocking four shots. His performance included a game-tying basket that forced overtime, showcasing the kind of pivotal moments he could contribute.

After missing five subsequent games due to ankle soreness, Edey returned briefly for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, his comeback was short-lived; he played only nine minutes before another ankle injury forced him off the court. During his limited time, he managed six points and three rebounds, leaving the game in the second quarter after rolling his ankle during a block attempt.

The recurring nature of Edey's ankle injuries is the primary concern for the Memphis Grizzlies. His brief appearances hinted at his potential to significantly influence games, but his inability to remain healthy casts doubt on his capacity to handle the NBA’s demanding schedule.

High hopes for Edey amidst Grizzlies' playoff aspirations

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are gearing up for a competitive 2024-25 NBA season, aiming to overcome last year’s disappointment of missing the playoffs. The team has demonstrated strong potential in the past, highlighted by a 51-win season in 2022-23 that secured the second seed in the Western Conference. With a healthy lineup, including the explosive Ja Morant and the defensively gifted Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis has the ingredients for a deep playoff run.

Integrating Edey into this mix could create one of the league's most formidable frontcourts. His size and skill set are ideally suited to complement Jackson Jr., forming a duo that could dominate both ends of the court. However, the effectiveness of this pairing hinges on Edey's availability and fitness.

As the new season approaches, the Grizzlies’ ability to manage Edey’s health will be closely watched. Memphis fans and management alike will hope that the promising center can overcome his early setbacks to fulfill the potential that made him a top-ten draft pick. The team’s success may very well depend on it, making Edey’s adaptation to the physical demands of professional basketball one of the key narratives of their upcoming campaign.