The Memphis Grizzlies entered the 2023-24 NBA season with a decimated roster. Not only were they without star point guard Ja Morant who is serving his 25 game suspension, but they also are without two key frontcourt players in Steven Adams who was ruled out for the season, and Brandon Clarke who is still recovering from an injury from last year. The Grizzlies now will be without sharpshooting wing Luke Kennard who was added to the injury report after being placed in concussion protocol. He was already ruled out for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets and will also miss Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards as per Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian.

Taylor Jenkins says Luke Kennard’s absence should be on the short end but will definitely be out tomorrow night in Washington as well. — Chris Herrington (@ChrisHerrington) October 27, 2023

Luke Kennard was added to the Grizzlies injury report after leaving their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans after taking a hit to the face. Following the game, he was placed into the NBA's concussion protocol. While he was initially ruled out for only the Nuggets game, the Wizards game was added as well. It's a back to back for the Grizzlies.

Kennard was acquired by the Grizzlies at the trade deadline last season from the Los Angeles Clippers. He suffered a shoulder injury during their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers and was forced to miss the deciding Game 6.

In 24 games for the Grizzlies last season, Kennard averaged 11.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 54 percent shooting from the three point line and 94.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.