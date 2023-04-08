My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to go on a deep playoff run this season as the number two seed in the Western Conference, but they have been dealt a devastating blow with the NBA Playoffs right around the corner. Steven Adams has been ruled unlikely to play in the playoffs for the Grizzlies this season thanks to a PCL sprain that has kept him out of action since late January.

ESPN Sources: Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is likely to miss the postseason with his injured right knee. Adams, who underwent a stem cell injection a month ago, has been out with a PCL sprain since late January. pic.twitter.com/VtMnKhlHFq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2023

This is a big loss for the Grizzlies, who employ Adams as their starting center when he is healthy enough to play. But Adams has been struggling to recover from his PCL sprain, having not played since the end of January, and this will force Memphis to find alternative options to run at center now that the playoffs are basically upon us.

Memphis moved quickly to find a potential replacement in the rotation for Adams, as they went out and signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a four-year, $7 million contract moments after Adams’ tough news came to light. Lofton likely won’t have a huge role with the team in the playoffs, but he just won G League Rookie of the Year, so it’s clear that he has the potential to be a contributor for Memphis.

To fortify the frontline now, the Grizzlies are signing two-way rookie forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., on a four-year, $7M contract, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Lofton was the G League’s Rookie of the Year. https://t.co/BvkPxUtbNB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2023

Steven Adams had been having a strong season for the Grizzlies prior to his injury (8.6 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 59.7 FG%) and his interior presence on both ends of the court will be tough to replace. It will be interesting to see how this absence impacts Memphis, as it could have big repercussions when it comes to determining how deep of a run they can go on this postseason.