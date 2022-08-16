With the NBA calendar for the 2022-23 season slowly trickling in, we’re getting a first glimpse at some of the marquee matchups yet to come. While the juiciest contests are often reserved for Christmas Day, Martin Luther King Day often boasts an awesome slate year after year as well.

This coming season’s is no different, with a couple of big-time intra-conference clashes headlining the holiday. The Phoenix Suns are set to saunter into Beale street to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on their home turf, while the Miami Heat head to Atlanta for a first-round rematch against the Hawks, via Shams Charania.

Sources: NBA’s Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate on TNT: Heat vs. Hawks in Atlanta

The Grizzlies-Suns matchup is sure to be a heated one as they were the two top-seeded teams in the Western Conference last season. With both sides bringing back most of their weapons from last season, it’s hard to imagine either side getting much worse barring injuries. The Golden State Warriors have sit on the throne now until the next postseason, but the competition in the Western Conference is sure to still be stiff in trying to take them down.

The Heat and Hawks contest is sure to be a spicy one, too. The Hawks had a down season last year after storming into the Eastern Conference Finals just a season prior. They ran into the top-seeded Heat team after sneaking into the first-round this past playoffs but Trae Young was kept in check for most of the series. With the addition of Dejounte Murray, look for the Hawks to be closer in the standings to the Heat in this new campaign.