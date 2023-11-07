The Grizzlies' superstar is sitting out due to suspension. Stephen A. Smith feels Morant's absence is the reason for the team's poor start.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-6 so far on the young NBA season, and Ja Morant's absence due to suspension has become even more noticeable.

A disastrous start to a game vs. the Blazers was aided by a crucial officiating mistake recently. The Grizzlies are hoping to turn things around during the in-season tournament, which began recently and finishes up on November 24, one day after Thanksgiving.

Recently, Stephen A. Smith let loose on Morant's absence from the day, calling to mind the absurdity of the situation.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Ja Morant

The polarizing ESPN pundit did his best to paint a picture of the absurdity of a (previously) winless Memphis Grizzlies team in a video posted to his X account on Monday.

Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the season for brandishing a weapon on an Instagram live feed earlier this spring.

Ja Morant should be ASHAMED to see the Grizzlies start 1-6 while he isn’t on the court pic.twitter.com/tZ4EvEn0np — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 6, 2023

Smith, the ‘First Take' host, is concerned that the Grizzlies won't live up to their potential with Morant on the sidelines.

Bane, Jackson Jr. Lead Grizzlies

Shooting guard Desmond Bane and center Jaren Jackson, Jr. have stepped up in Morant's absence, but it hasn't been enough to lead the team to a winning record.

Bane is averaging 26.6 points through seven games with five rebounds and four assists. Jackson, Jr. is averaging 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds along with 2.3 blocks. He has 2.6 assists against 1.9 turnovers.

The Grizzlies superstar Morant has made headlines off the court recently, unveiling new shoes while watching his net worth continue to grow.