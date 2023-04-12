Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

When it was revealed that Steven Adams will be out for the whole 2023 playoffs due to a PCL injury, the Memphis Grizzlies quickly signed Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a standard NBA contract from his original two-way deal. Apparently, while the team considered bringing in centers from outside the team, they felt that taking their rookie in the postseason is the best move.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins noted that they did their “due diligence” when it comes to assessing their options for Adams’ replacement. In the end, however, they wanted to reward Lofton for his work with the team and in the G League. Not to mention that Lofton is already knowledgeable with Memphis’ system, so he shouldn’t have a problem adjusting with a bigger role with the team, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal.

Lofton is actually the G League Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.2 points and 10.5 rebounds in the 17 games he played with the Memphis Hustle. In his first game as a starter for the Grizzlies–and after signing a four-year, $7 million contract with the team–Lofton exploded for 42 points on top of 14 rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It remains to be seen how the Grizzlies plan to use Kenneth Lofton Jr. in the playoffs, but there’s no doubt they can use his presence in the inside as they face a Los Angeles Lakers team that has a dominant big man in Anthony Davis.

If Memphis ends up not using Lofton a lot considering the pressure in the postseason, at least they’ll be able to give him some valuable experience.