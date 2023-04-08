Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly releasing guard Kennedy Chandler ahead of the NBA playoffs, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Chandler, 20, was on a long-term deal and is expected to draw interest on waivers and the open market according to Charania.

Chandler was selected by Memphis with the 38th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Although he wasn’t the top prospect coming out of college, many people around the NBA world felt that Chandler featured a high-ceiling.

He ultimately appeared in 36 games for the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging just 7.8 minutes per contest. In limited action, Kennedy posted 2.2 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game. It will be intriguing to see what kind of production Kennedy can offer in a more consistent role.

In other news, the Grizzlies signed forward Kenneth Lofton to an NBA contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Lofton’s contract will be worth $7 million over four years. Lofton, the G-League’s Rookie of the Year, is expected to help replace Steven Adams’ production during the postseason. It was recently revealed that Adams will likely be forced to miss the entire NBA playoffs due to injury.

In the end, the Grizzlies will lean on their stars during the postseason. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Desmond Bane will lead the charge. However, part of what made the Grizzlies such a talented team during the regular season was their immense depth. It was especially important when Morant was forced to miss time. Between their depth and star power, the Grizzlies are certainly a dangerous opponent heading into the postseason.