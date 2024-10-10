The Memphis Grizzlies got a Ja Morant injury scare in the very first game of the 2024-25 NBA season. Consider that one hurdle that had to be cleared this year at some point. At least it is over with and was relatively minor considering the worst-case scenario. Still, a cautious coach Taylor Jenkins will be forgiven for giving the reserves a bit more run against the Charlotte Hornets. The preseason second game is not exactly the proving ground this organization has been looking forward to the entire offseason after all.

Perhaps the Grizzlies could lean on Zach Edey‘s Marcus Smart-approved defense. Morant's ankle roll which stopped Naji Marshall's pass also stopped a few hearts around Memphis. The Grizzlies need the All-NBA-caliber point guard to play the required 65 games to earn the honor. A top-four seed in the Western Conference will go a long way to easing some pressure in the NBA Playoffs.

That's why two-way talents and G-League-bound training camp bodies should see plenty of action when Lamelo Ball's Hornets visit Beale Street. Japanese point guard Yuki Kawamura has been getting plenty of praise after practice lately. Scotty Pippen Jr. probably has the backup spot on the depth chart but Kawamura is worth a look considering the Charlotte matchup. If Pippen Jr. is elevated to the varsity roster, the Grizzlies will have an open two-way spot to fill.

Edey will be the main attraction though. Memphis fans will want to see the newest addition up close and personal. Coach Taylor Jenkins gave a detailed rundown of what the Grizzlies hope to see moving forward this season.

“I think I just want the game and the decision-making to come to him,” Jenkins explained. “I think he's doing a great job — y'all haven't seen it yet — but finding those right opportunities to rim-run, play behind the defense down in the paint, and then when it's opportunities to be out on the perimeter — whether he's trailing a play or he just happens to kind of move himself out there — I want him to feel like he has the green light.”

A green light from beyond the arc for the Purdue alum? Yup. That directive applies to everyone on the roster according to Jenkins, Edey included. The Grizzlies want to get as many data points as possible before the postseason begins.

“(It's a green light for) all of our guys. I don't want to restrict (Edey) by any means,” Jenkins shared. “I want to kind of see what he's capable of. He's showing me a lot right now, and, obviously, once we get into game flow, I'll have a better feel for where he's at. But I am excited to see him growing his game out on the perimeter a little bit more.”

If ever there were a time to fire away for the 7-foot-4 phenom, the preseason is it.

Grizzlies can get weird against Hornets

Memphis might list half the roster on the injury report. Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (hamstring), Cam Spencer (ankle), G.G. Jackson (foot), and Vince Williams (tibia stress reaction) are nursing some bruises as it is. Sitting Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart for the evening as a precaution would be defensible.

Curious FedEx Forum customers would still get to see Zach Edey and Jay Huff trying and redefine the traditional big man stereotypes. Brandon Clarke, Jake Laravia, and Santi Aldama are always good bets to do something sensational in exhibition settings. Jaylin Wells was dialed up against the Dallas Mavericks. Doubling down on his minutes to gauge defensive consistency and scalability in the offense now may pay off later.

The Hornets do not have many threats beyond Ball and Brandon Miller. The Grizzlies can afford to trot out the tallest (Zach Edey) and shortest (Kawamura) players in the league for at least a few minutes. Will it happen? Tipoff is scheduled for 7 PM CST. There is only one way to find out.