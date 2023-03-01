The Memphis Grizzlies finally got their revenge against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they made sure to let Shannon Sharpe know that.

After Ja Morant exploded for a 39-10-10 triple-double on Tuesday to power Memphis against the LeBron James-less LA squad, the Grizzlies’ Twitter account posted an edited photo of Sharpe with a big and bold letter “L” on it, basically telling him and the Lakers fanbase to take the loss.

For those unaware of the history here, it should be remembered that Shannon Sharpe had a verbal altercation with Ja Morant and multiple Grizzlies players, as well as with Morant’s dad, during their last meeting with the Lakers back in January.

Sharpe was ecstatic after the Lakers beat Grizzlies back then, as he even had a wild reaction when Memphis botched their final play at the time. It also became some sort of a curse that led to more mockery for the franchise, with the team losing five straight and going 1-8 in the nine games they played.

Now, however, the Grizzlies got a sweet revenge with the 121-109 blowout. While LeBron James didn’t play, a win is still a win and that’s all that matters. Not to mention that they made the path to the playoffs more difficult for their West rivals, while they are well poised to automatically qualify for the postseason.

It’s definitely a good day for the Grizzlies and an absolute nightmare for Sharpe and the Purple and Gold faithful.