Marcus Smart is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. It's going to take some time to get used to that. The Boston Celtics parted ways with their heart-and-soul player in a trade that brought in Kristaps Porzingis and draft picks. Memphis is beyond happy to get Smart, a Defensive Player of the Year with tons of playoff experience. And the franchise isn’t afraid to show it.

After the trade became official, the Grizzlies' Twitter account started posting all about their new defensive stalwart. In one tweet, they quote tweeted the Celtics' mix-tape of Smart's highlights from last season to let them know that he'll be hitting the deck and diving for loose balls at FedExForum now.

The Grizzlies also took notice of Smart changing his location in his Twitter profile to his new home city. The hype is understandable, as Smart is one of the best role players in the NBA and someone who truly impacts winning in multiple ways. He's not the perfect player — his shot selection can be wild and his three-point shooting comes and goes — but what is always consistent is the 100% percent effort he plays with night in and night out.

The Celtics praised Smart for his hustle countless times over the years. It's what made him such a key part of their team over the years. He was included in trade rumors over the years and now, Boston came upon a trade where they felt comfortable moving him. Their loss is Memphis' gain.

While the Grizzlies move on from Tyus Jones, whose contract is expiring after this season and is joining the Washington Wizards in the three-team deal, Smart will serve as the lead guard while Ja Morant serves his suspension. Having him on the perimeter and Jaren Jackson Jr. down low will make Memphis an even better defensive team.

The Celtics are making a massive bet that Porzingis can unlock their offense with his shooting abilities. It will be up to Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White to hold down the fort at the guard spots while the team also figures out what to do with Jaylen Brown.