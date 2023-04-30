The Memphis Grizzlies will have multiple crucial decisions to make in this year’s free agency period. For one, the Grizzlies will have to decide whether they will push to re-sign Dillon Brooks.

Brooks is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July. He played the 2022-2023 season in the final year of the three-year, $35 million deal that he signed off on in Feb. 2020. He reportedly was expected to receive an extension offer from the Grizzlies following the team’s 2021-2022 campaign, but in the end, he did not put pen to paper on such a contract.

During his end-of-season press conference on Sunday, Brooks was asked about his chances of staying put in Memphis. In the big picture, he plans to simply let his agent take care of this dilemma.

“I think they can possibly be good,” Brooks said. “I’m leaving that to my agent to handle that.”

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman was also asked on Sunday about the possibility of the team re-signing Brooks, and he opted not to dive into his plans on this matter.

“I’ll hit on DB another day,” Kleiman said. “Nothing I can comment on for now.”

The Grizzlies may not have much interest in bringing back Brooks. ESPN’s Tim McMahon recently noted that the Grizzlies made an attempt to trade for Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline, and the team was open to parting ways with Brooks.

Overall, Brooks featured in 73 regular season games with the Grizzlies in the 2022-2023 campaign, where he logged a 14.3 points per game average on 39.6 percent shooting. He shot a lowly 31.2 percent from the field in Memphis’ Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.